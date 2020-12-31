Chloe Marklay

She is a graduate of the University of Dayton, where she studied broadcasting and political science. Go flyers!

She interned at WDTN in Dayton and WISH-TV in Indianapolis. Chloe was a TV manager for her college station and co-hosted a lifestyle show where she talked about all things pop culture, celebrity gossip, and the latest fashion trends.

Cincinnati born and raised, she is a diehard Reds and Bengals fan (although it's painful at times, she stays loyal!)

When she's not reporting the news, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, shopping, cooking, working out, and cheering on her favorite sports teams!

If you have any story ideas, you can email them to Chloe at Chloe.Marklay@wthitv.com.