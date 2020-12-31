Blake Dollier is a multimedia journalist and producer at WTHI-TV in Terre Haute.
He is from Montpelier, Indiana, and was raised on the Dollier Family Farm.
Blake graduated from Ball State University (chirp chirp!) with a dual major in journalism/telecommunications and a double minor in sports studies and German.
At Ball State, Blake was the sports director of NewsLink Indiana, sports analyst/news anchor for Waking Up with Cardinal Weather, the host of "The Fantasy Express" on 91.3 FM, WCRD, the voice of Muncie Dragway on 103.7 FM, bowled for the Ball State men's team for three years and was involved with the Lambda Chi Alpha international fraternity.
His senior year he was named "NewsLink Indiana Editorial Member of the Year" and was an Academic All-American for bowling his junior year.
Blake is passionate about sports, as a former athlete and head bowling coach of Blackford High School. When he's not working, he's either cooking out over the fire, spending time with his family, or working on his game at the bowling alley.
If you have a story idea, you can email him at blake.dollier@wthitv.com. Also, be sure to follow him on Twitter @BlakeDollierTV and like his Facebook page.
A 17-year-old is being waived to adult court. It comes after his charges in the shooting death of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll.
New CDC guidance recommends wearing a mask indoors, so to go into some of your favorite local businesses, you may soon need one.
Stacey Amlett raised kids of her own and now has grandkids, but little did she know years later, she would start the journey of parenting all over again and adopt a set of three siblings
The Terre Haute Police Department released brand new information about the murder of a 15-year-old that happened last week.
It has been just over a year since firefighter John Schoffstall died of COVID-19. Terre Haute Fire Department honored Schoffstall in a special way Thursday evening.
West Nile virus is in Vigo County and health department officials are asking you to take precautions to help slow the spread.
School starts next month and Wabash Valley colleges have some big decisions to make regarding vaccine requirements.
If you are looking to buy or build a home in Illinois, it may be more difficult than you would expect.
Dawn and David Vasquez lost their son less than one year ago to a driver under the influence of drugs; now they are honoring his memory by spreading awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.
Everyone enjoys having more money in their pockets--come tax season you may find yourself with more of it yourself.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|563452
|10564
|DuPage
|93852
|1321
|Will
|78210
|1042
|Lake
|69258
|1028
|Kane
|60143
|816
|Winnebago
|34763
|524
|Madison
|32544
|534
|St. Clair
|30167
|526
|McHenry
|29631
|299
|Peoria
|23747
|347
|Champaign
|21668
|159
|Sangamon
|19714
|245
|McLean
|18902
|194
|Tazewell
|17530
|308
|Rock Island
|15406
|329
|Kankakee
|14758
|224
|Kendall
|13521
|100
|LaSalle
|12975
|254
|Macon
|11202
|215
|DeKalb
|10295
|122
|Vermilion
|10272
|154
|Adams
|9676
|129
|Williamson
|8203
|138
|Whiteside
|7254
|174
|Boone
|6947
|80
|Ogle
|6300
|84
|Grundy
|6062
|79
|Clinton
|5928
|93
|Coles
|5882
|101
|Knox
|5738
|157
|Jackson
|5477
|65
|Henry
|5168
|70
|Macoupin
|4995
|90
|Livingston
|4946
|94
|Woodford
|4931
|83
|Franklin
|4902
|79
|Stephenson
|4888
|86
|Effingham
|4836
|74
|Marion
|4804
|118
|Jefferson
|4679
|123
|Monroe
|4525
|94
|Randolph
|4332
|87
|Lee
|4241
|54
|Morgan
|4145
|93
|Fulton
|4110
|59
|Logan
|4083
|66
|Christian
|3955
|75
|Bureau
|3864
|87
|Montgomery
|3858
|74
|Iroquois
|3303
|68
|Perry
|3296
|62
|Fayette
|3270
|56
|McDonough
|3081
|51
|Jersey
|2799
|52
|Saline
|2729
|57
|Douglas
|2647
|36
|Union
|2506
|42
|Lawrence
|2453
|27
|Shelby
|2369
|38
|Crawford
|2201
|26
|Bond
|2138
|24
|Cass
|2111
|27
|Carroll
|2053
|37
|Pike
|2027
|53
|Ford
|1952
|50
|Hancock
|1946
|32
|Clark
|1912
|34
|Wayne
|1904
|53
|Warren
|1867
|50
|Jo Daviess
|1836
|24
|Richland
|1824
|40
|White
|1818
|26
|Edgar
|1803
|42
|Washington
|1695
|25
|Moultrie
|1686
|28
|Mason
|1646
|47
|De Witt
|1615
|29
|Piatt
|1567
|14
|Johnson
|1559
|16
|Clay
|1555
|43
|Greene
|1548
|34
|Mercer
|1524
|34
|Wabash
|1494
|12
|Massac
|1446
|41
|Cumberland
|1311
|19
|Menard
|1287
|12
|Jasper
|1170
|18
|Marshall
|1108
|19
|Hamilton
|906
|16
|Schuyler
|815
|7
|Brown
|813
|6
|Pulaski
|747
|7
|Stark
|668
|25
|Edwards
|636
|12
|Calhoun
|543
|2
|Henderson
|534
|14
|Gallatin
|514
|4
|Scott
|509
|1
|Putnam
|494
|3
|Alexander
|492
|11
|Hardin
|396
|12
|Pope
|340
|4
|Unassigned
|59
|2432
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|105762
|1807
|Lake
|57027
|1031
|Allen
|43112
|700
|Hamilton
|37395
|426
|St. Joseph
|37377
|568
|Elkhart
|29801
|471
|Tippecanoe
|23544
|231
|Vanderburgh
|23269
|405
|Porter
|19593
|327
|Johnson
|18880
|394
|Hendricks
|18129
|323
|Clark
|13595
|198
|Madison
|13590
|347
|Vigo
|12890
|256
|Monroe
|12598
|178
|LaPorte
|12585
|225
|Delaware
|11170
|198
|Howard
|10724
|237
|Kosciusko
|9804
|124
|Hancock
|8778
|150
|Bartholomew
|8286
|157
|Warrick
|8094
|157
|Floyd
|8063
|182
|Grant
|7387
|181
|Wayne
|7244
|201
|Boone
|7221
|105
|Morgan
|6934
|143
|Marshall
|6351
|117
|Dubois
|6291
|118
|Cass
|6101
|112
|Dearborn
|6035
|78
|Noble
|6020
|90
|Henry
|5969
|111
|Jackson
|5180
|77
|Shelby
|5116
|98
|Lawrence
|4946
|127
|Gibson
|4642
|96
|Montgomery
|4603
|92
|DeKalb
|4578
|85
|Clinton
|4574
|55
|Harrison
|4564
|77
|Huntington
|4193
|82
|Whitley
|4179
|45
|Steuben
|4117
|60
|Miami
|4067
|73
|Jasper
|4021
|55
|Knox
|3904
|91
|Putnam
|3860
|62
|Wabash
|3709
|84
|Adams
|3544
|56
|Ripley
|3523
|71
|Jefferson
|3453
|87
|White
|3407
|54
|Daviess
|3094
|100
|Wells
|3045
|81
|Greene
|2955
|85
|Decatur
|2932
|93
|Fayette
|2871
|64
|Posey
|2831
|35
|Scott
|2823
|58
|LaGrange
|2781
|72
|Clay
|2756
|49
|Washington
|2553
|37
|Randolph
|2479
|83
|Jennings
|2399
|49
|Spencer
|2393
|31
|Fountain
|2365
|50
|Starke
|2299
|59
|Owen
|2238
|59
|Sullivan
|2221
|43
|Fulton
|2091
|45
|Jay
|2033
|32
|Carroll
|1985
|22
|Orange
|1923
|56
|Perry
|1906
|39
|Vermillion
|1815
|44
|Rush
|1783
|27
|Tipton
|1734
|48
|Franklin
|1729
|35
|Parke
|1561
|16
|Pike
|1430
|34
|Blackford
|1381
|32
|Pulaski
|1238
|48
|Newton
|1235
|36
|Benton
|1099
|15
|Brown
|1064
|43
|Crawford
|1062
|16
|Martin
|925
|15
|Warren
|880
|15
|Switzerland
|846
|8
|Union
|736
|10
|Ohio
|585
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|429