Blake Dollier

Blake Dollier is a multimedia journalist and producer at WTHI-TV in Terre Haute.

He is from Montpelier, Indiana, and was raised on the Dollier Family Farm.

Blake graduated from Ball State University (chirp chirp!) with a dual major in journalism/telecommunications and a double minor in sports studies and German.

At Ball State, Blake was the sports director of NewsLink Indiana, sports analyst/news anchor for Waking Up with Cardinal Weather, the host of "The Fantasy Express" on 91.3 FM, WCRD, the voice of Muncie Dragway on 103.7 FM, bowled for the Ball State men's team for three years and was involved with the Lambda Chi Alpha international fraternity.

His senior year he was named "NewsLink Indiana Editorial Member of the Year" and was an Academic All-American for bowling his junior year.

Blake is passionate about sports, as a former athlete and head bowling coach of Blackford High School. When he's not working, he's either cooking out over the fire, spending time with his family, or working on his game at the bowling alley.

If you have a story idea, you can email him at blake.dollier@wthitv.com. Also, be sure to follow him on Twitter @BlakeDollierTV and like his Facebook page.

