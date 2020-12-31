Recent Posts by Hannah Follman

Nearly 50 percent of the united states population has received the first dose of the covid 19 vaccine.

Vigo County officials are working on improving road conditions to allow for safer transportation for all motorists.

More money is going toward fixing several city streets in the area.

After a change in the federal mask mandate, many restaurants and local businesses are deciding how this will impact their decisions to enforce mask-wearing.

Indiana State University lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated staff and students.

A shortage of truck drivers is creating problems for supply and demand needs nationwide. Local residents are seeing the impact in the Wabash Valley.

There have been reports all over the country from people having problems getting gas. Learn how this is affecting people here locally.

The Vigo County School Board addressed the issue of declining enrollment by introducing three potential programs that could be added to the district's strategic plan.

Gas prices are just three cents away from being the highest they've been in more than seven years. Learn more on why prices are continuing to climb as we head into the summer months.

City council members reached a unanimous vote tonight regarding a challenging rezoning project near the 12 points neighborhood.