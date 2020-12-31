Tucker White is a multimedia journalist at WTHI-TV in Terre Haute.
Tucker graduated from Ball State University in December of 2020 with a dual major in Telecommunications and Journalism, and a minor in Sociology.
He then joined WTHI in January of 2021 as a multimedia journalist.
Tucker is a Sergeant in the United States Army Reserve, where he is a Drill Sergeant.
Tucker is excited to tell the Wabash Valley story.
If you have a story idea, you can email him at Tucker.White@WTHITV.com
Conor Daly will be one of the Hoosiers driving in the Indy 500.
If you have driven anywhere in the Wabash Valley, you have likely seen plenty of help-wanted signs.
Parke County is preparing to apply for the Community Crossing Grant in July.
This years Morel Mushroom season is almost over.
The Putnamville Correctional Facility is looking to hire a number of new personnel.
This week is national travel and tourism week.
There is a new Safe Haven Baby Box available in the Wabash Valley
The Bridgeton Mill will be showcased on the show Small Town, Big Deal.
The IRS changed important tax information less than a month before the deadline.
This past month Illinois officers have been cracking down on Move Over law violations.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
