Tucker White

Tucker White is a multimedia journalist at WTHI-TV in Terre Haute. Title: Multimedia Journalist tucker.white@wthitv.com

Tucker graduated from Ball State University in December of 2020 with a dual major in Telecommunications and Journalism, and a minor in Sociology.

He then joined WTHI in January of 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

Tucker is a Sergeant in the United States Army Reserve, where he is a Drill Sergeant.

Tucker is excited to tell the Wabash Valley story.

If you have a story idea, you can email him at Tucker.White@WTHITV.com

