When she's not at the station, Anissa enjoys being outdoors, walking her dog Maya, and visiting places people recommend to her here in Terre Haute. If you have a story idea, weather-related observation, or would like to say hello, send her an email!

Anissa was born and raised in Riverside, California, and attended the University of Southern California (Fight On!). While at USC, she received her Bachelors in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Before joining WTHI, Anissa was a News Assistant at KABC in Los Angeles, CA, where she produced morning traffic, assisted the assignment desk, and pulled file video for reporters. She is excited to be here in the Wabash Valley and looks forward to getting to know many of you in the community.

Anissa Claiborne is the Weekend Evening Weather Forecaster and Multimedia Journalist for WTHI. She joined Storm Team 10 in September of 2020.

Recent Posts by Anissa Claiborne

Bundling up is always an option when temperatures get low, but what about our furry friends? Whether you have an outdoor or indoor pet, being cautious of temperatures can save your pet's life.

We usually talk about maple syrup in the new year. But, just in time for the holidays, you can get syrup produced from Prairie Creek Park through the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.

The Wabash Valley got its first glimpse of snow on Monday. If you're turning your heater off to save money, that could cost you much more in the long run.

Covid-19 has led to an increase in mask-wearing, surface cleaning, and of course, hand washing. With these cleaning efforts, experts have seen a rise in hand eczema.

One local tree farm is gearing up to open earlier than years past. Although COVID-19 has been a real health concern for this tree farm owner, he is committed to bringing joy to the Wabash Valley.

"Chronic wasting disease" is a deadly neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer. Experts say the disease has made its way into our neighboring states.

When you start to lose control of your car, your instinct might be to press on your breaks. But that - can easily be the reason you end up in an accident.

If you're a pet owner, you may notice a change in your pet's mood during a thunderstorm. It's important to know the signs and remedies to aid your pet's anxiety.

We may be well into fall, but it's not too late to get started on that landscaping project.

Is your car ready for these low temps to stay? There are a few steps residents need to take to prepare for a safe winter driving experience in the Wabash Valley.