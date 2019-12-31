Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is a multimedia journalist and news producer for WTHI-TV in Terre Haute. Title: Multimedia Journalist PWilliams@wthitv.com

She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2018 with a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism. She also minored in Spanish. She anchored, reported, and news produced their award-winning student-run newscast Hub City-TV. She also rocked the airways of their campus radio station WUSM. #SMTTT

She's a proud southern belle, born and raised in Gulfport Mississippi and it was there she started her career after graduation as a news production assistant at WXXV-TV, three months later she was promoted to morning news producer. There she produced a four-hour-long newscast and also had an on-air entertainment franchise piece called "Finally Friday" where she detailed all of the various activities you could do over the weekend on the coast.

When she's not at church or planning her next vacation she enjoys rooting for her favorite football team the Saints. WHO DAT!

Porsha would love to hear from you as she learns to navigate the Midwest. Contact her at pwilliams@wthitv.com. Be sure to follow her twitter and give her Facebook page a like as well!

