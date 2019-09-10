David Siple

David Siple is the Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist at WTHI-TV. He joined Storm Team 10 in September 2019.

Before joining the WTHI family, David was the Morning Meteorologist and eventually the Chief Meteorologist at KTEN-TV in Denison/Sherman, Texas. He gained a great deal of experience on-air doing wall-to-wall coverage during multiple severe weather events which is prominent in the Southern Plains.

David graduated from Ball State University in 2017 with a Major in Professional Meteorology. During his tenure at Ball State, he was the Chief Weather Forecaster at the student run news organization, NewsLink Indiana. This helped him gain his first on-air experience and laid the groundwork to his childhood dream of being a Meteorologist.

David was born and raised in Pittsboro, Indiana. Some of his favorite activities include spending time with his wife, daughter, and the rest of his family, being outdoors, playing golf, and being an Uncle.

