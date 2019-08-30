Marty Ledbetter

Marty is no stranger to WTHI as he was born and raised in Ellettsville, IN just outside of Bloomington, IN. Title: Weekend Sports Anchor / Reporter / Photojournalist marty.ledbetter@wthitv.com https://www.facebook.com/Marty-Ledbetter-188768211528854/ https://twitter.com/MartySports10

As a child he grew up watching News 10, dreaming of the day he could one day be on air in the Wabash Valley.

Marty is a proud alum of Edgewood High School (Class of '07) and Indiana State University (Class of 2011) where he majored in Communications with a concentration in Electronic Media.

During his time at Indiana State Marty became the Sports Director & Student Manager of the student radio station WISU 89.7 FM. Over his four years with the station he covered the Sycamores Football, Men's & Women's Basketball, Softball & Baseball teams and even got to cover the ISU Men's Basketball team in the NCAA Tournament back in March of 2011.

After college, Marty started at WTWO as a Master Control Operator in the Summer of 2012 before eventually being promoted to News Photojournalist in the Winter of 2014.

In the Summer of 2014, Marty got the call he had been waiting for as WTHI hired him to be their new Editor/News Photojournalist.

In May of 2019, Marty was hired to be the new Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter/Photojournalist for Sports 10 alongside Rick Semmler. He's been the third member/fill-in anchor of Sports 10 since Fall 2015 and looks forward to the challenges and opportunists this new role presents.

Sports have always been Marty's passion. As a child, his dad worked for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and would often take Marty to Indy 500 practices. He's also a die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox so don't be surprised if you see him around town in a Red Sox hat.

If you have an interesting Sports Story or you just want to say high, you can reach Marty at marty.ledbetter@wthitv.com or send him a direct message to his Twitter @MartySports10.

