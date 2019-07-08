Dominic Miranda

Dominic Miranda is a Multi-Media Journalist for WTHI-TV in Terre Haute, Indiana. He joined the Channel 10 News team in June 2019.

He graduated from DePauw University in 2019 with a major in Communication focusing on Broadcast Journalism. While at DePauw, Dominic was heavily involved in student media. He was a Sports Anchor at the student-run TV Station D3TV, a sports talk show host and play-by-play broadcaster for the student radio station 91.5 WGRE, and a sports opinion writer for the campus newspaper The DePauw.

Dominic had multiple internships while in college as well. He was able to be a summer sports talk intern for the ESPN affiliate radio station in Indianapolis 107.5FM | 1070AM The Fan. In TV, he was able to intern in the newsroom at the CBS affiliate station in South Bend, Indiana WSBT 22. Additionally, he had a semester-long internship as a TV Intern with CNN Sports/Bleacher Report at the CNN Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

He is originally from a small town in Northern Indiana called Nappanee, near South Bend. As a result, Dom is a diehard Notre Dame, Chicago Cubs, and Indianapolis Colts fan. He is tremendously excited to cover news in the Wabash Valley!

When Dominic is not in the newsroom, he is most likely watching his favorite sports teams in action, hanging out with friends or family, or deciding on which Netflix TV show to watch next.

