Tilly Marlatt is a multimedia journalist and producer for WTHI-TV in Terre Haute.
She graduated from DePauw University in May 2019 with a degree in English Writing. During her time at DePauw, she anchored for D3TV, the student TV station, produced for 91.5 WGRE-FM, and captured photos for the university newspaper, The DePauw.
She produced a documentary during her senior year exploring the local food movement on campus.
Tilly has previously interned at News 21 based at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, the Zionsville Times Sentinel, the Bob and Tom Radio Show, and Radio One Indianapolis.
Her work has received recognition from the Hoosier State Press Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.
Tilly is a lifelong Hoosier. She grew up on a farm near Attica, Indiana. When she’s not telling stories, you may find her capturing photos, running or hiking at a state park.
Tilly is looking forward to telling stories in the Wabash Valley. You can contact her at tilly.marlatt@wthitv.com or on Twitter at @Tilly_WTHI.
Ruth House in Sullivan will help women recover from drug and alcohol addiction
A group of women in Montezuma present 33 veterans with handmade quilts
Kaiser becomes the 5th K-9 Officer to join the Vigo County Sheriff's Office
50 residents within city limits must sign the petition for construction to begin.
Robinson Hospital for Animals will re-open under O'Brien Veterinary Group
Sen. Todd Young (R) delivers commencement address to Turning Point Education Center graduates
Sheriff Plasse says the jail population is public information and you can access it at any time.
Crews are working to install a synthetic turf football field
Learn more about the hours and rates for Deming Pool