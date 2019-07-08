Clear

Tilly Marlatt

Tilly Marlatt is a multimedia journalist and producer for WTHI-TV in Terre Haute.

Title: Multi-Media Journalist
tilly.marlatt@wthitv.com

She graduated from DePauw University in May 2019 with a degree in English Writing. During her time at DePauw, she anchored for D3TV, the student TV station, produced for 91.5 WGRE-FM, and captured photos for the university newspaper, The DePauw.

She produced a documentary during her senior year exploring the local food movement on campus.

Tilly has previously interned at News 21 based at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, the Zionsville Times Sentinel, the Bob and Tom Radio Show, and Radio One Indianapolis.

Her work has received recognition from the Hoosier State Press Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Tilly is a lifelong Hoosier. She grew up on a farm near Attica, Indiana. When she’s not telling stories, you may find her capturing photos, running or hiking at a state park.

Tilly is looking forward to telling stories in the Wabash Valley. You can contact her at tilly.marlatt@wthitv.com or on Twitter at @Tilly_WTHI.

