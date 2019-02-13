Jada would love to hear from you. You can contact her at Jada.Huddlestun@wthitv.com with your story ideas, tips or just to say hello!
Jada Huddlestun is a Multimedia Journalist and weekend morning producer for WTHI-TV in Terre Haute. She joined the Channel 10 News Team in September 2018.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in 2018, where she majored in Journalism, with a concentration in broadcast news.
While at EIU, Jada worked for the student-run PBS affiliate “News Watch” at WEIU-TV where she was a reporter and anchor.
She was also an active member in her sorority, Sigma Sigma Sigma.
She was born in Charleston, Illinois which is where she currently resides. She’s excited to have a second home within the Wabash Valley!
She loves traveling and spending time with her friends and family. When she’s not in the newsroom, she’s most likely binge watching her favorite series on Netflix.
The highly debatable and controversial topic of border wall funding continues. News 10 wanted to know how people right here in the Wabash Valley felt about border security. We spoke to two people who have very different opinions on the topic.
A bill to increase the minimum wage in Illinois has passed through the Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. The bill would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over a six-year span. For many people, they worry this pay increase could come at a cost.
Heavy rain over the next 24 hours across the Wabash Valley is calling for potential flooding. For some homeowners, this is nothing new. Carolyn Orr has seen water up to her front door before. Now, she's keeping a close eye on rising water as rain continues to fall.
A sober living facility called The Avenues is helping people get sober in Terre Haute. Currently four women are in the program. Their success stories have inspired organizers to renovate a second house to continue to help more people.
Terre Haute city crews spent Monday fixing potholes around town. This comes as good news for many drivers, especially Nikki Waller. She's had her fair share of experience with rough roads.
With the extremely cold temperatures, pet owners are reminded to bring their animals in to keep them safe. Staff at the Terre Haute Humane Society said if you do have to keep them outside, make sure they have food, water and proper shelter.
Indiana State University made the decision to close campus for the first time since they canceled back in 2014.
The Wabash Valley Correctional Facility is one many locations in need of filling correctional officer positions. Other staff retiring and moving up to a higher position has caused a number of positions to become available.
Chelsie Loose told us she was devastated when she received the phone call that the 14-month-old was in the hospital.
A new proposed bill in Indiana would charge a $2 tax increase on each pack of cigarettes purchased. That increase is on top of the near $1 tax already in place. Those in favor of the bill said it would decrease the number of smokers statewide. On the other hand, smokers said it’s not fair non-smokers get a say in how much they pay at the register.