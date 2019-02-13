Jada Huddlestun

Jada would love to hear from you. You can contact her at Jada.Huddlestun@wthitv.com with your story ideas, tips or just to say hello! Title: Multimedia Journalist Jada.Huddlestun@wthitv.com https://www.facebook.com/WTHIJada/ https://twitter.com/Jada_WTHI

Jada Huddlestun is a Multimedia Journalist and weekend morning producer for WTHI-TV in Terre Haute. She joined the Channel 10 News Team in September 2018.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in 2018, where she majored in Journalism, with a concentration in broadcast news.

While at EIU, Jada worked for the student-run PBS affiliate “News Watch” at WEIU-TV where she was a reporter and anchor.

She was also an active member in her sorority, Sigma Sigma Sigma.

She was born in Charleston, Illinois which is where she currently resides. She’s excited to have a second home within the Wabash Valley!

She loves traveling and spending time with her friends and family. When she’s not in the newsroom, she’s most likely binge watching her favorite series on Netflix.

