Zoe Stewart named IBCA/Franciscan Player of the Week

On Tuesday Terre Haute North star Zoe Stewart was named a Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Player of the Week. Stewart is one of three players statewide to earn the honor. The senior averaged 33 points per game in two Terre Haute North contest last week.
THN senior earns statewide honor
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 10:59 PM
