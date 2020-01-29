Young TH North girls bowling team ready for state

The Terre Haute North girls bowling team will compete Saturday in Anderson in the state finals. The Patriots will be one of nine teams in action. The Patriots have no upperclassmen, despite that they've won sectionals and the programs very first regional title.
