The Indiana State baseball team opens their season this Friday in Port Charlotte, Florida against Pittsburgh. The Sycamores and Panthers will play a three-game series.

ISU only played 15 games last year, before the season was called due to Covid-19. Two years ago ISU was a NCAA tourney team, but they only have one starter back from that squad this year. Head coach Mitch Hannahs will be counting on a lot of new faces who he says are talented, but have to prove themselves.