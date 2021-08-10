Young Barr-Reeve volleyball looking to continue winning ways

Barr-Reeve volleyball has been one of the most successful programs in the state recently. After winning the 2A state championship last year the 1A program will now play in 3A this year. The Lady Vikings loss six starters and will be playing with one of their youngest teams in a while.
Lady Vikings coming off 2A state title
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 6:55 PM
