Wyatt Bowden defying the odds on the track

Youngster racing deaf

Posted: May 13, 2021 9:29 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Most Saturday's you can find Wyatt Bowden racing at the Hulman Mini Speedway as part of the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association.  When the seven-year-old gets in the car his world is different than most, because he's deaf but this doesn't stop him from competing.

