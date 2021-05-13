Wyatt Bowden defying the odds on the track

Most Saturday's you can find Wyatt Bowden racing at the Hulman Mini Speedway as part of the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association. When the seven-year-old gets in the car his world is different than most, because he's deaf but this doesn't stop him from competing.
Youngster racing deaf
Posted: May 13, 2021 9:29 PM
