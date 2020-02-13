Witsken family takes over Wabash Valley Tennis Club

The Wabash Valley Tennis Club, better known as the Bubble in Terre Haute has been sold. Rick and Bridget Witsken are the new owners. The indoor facility will now be called the Brickway Tennis and Pickleball Club. The Witsken family has been very successful in tennis, Rick played professionally. They're excited to help tennis and pickleball grow in the Wabash Valley.
