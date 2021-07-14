Winning out front after day one of Boys Junior City

After day one of the Terre Haute Junior City golf tourney, Nick Winning is the boys leader in the 15-17 division. He shot an 81 and will take a one shot lead into the final round Thurday over Cole Higham.
THS golfer looking to win it for very first time
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 10:04 PM
