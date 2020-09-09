Winning Victory Bell game very important to the players

Friday night Terre Haute South will host Terre Haute North in the two's annual football showdown. The rivals will play for the Victory Bell, which the Braves have won the last two years.
THS has two-game winning streak in Bell series
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 10:41 PM
