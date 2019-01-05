Williams with 18 points, Indiana State edges Bradley 65-60

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Christian Williams scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Indiana State edged Bradley 65-60 on Saturday.

Williams was just 3 of 12 from the field but sank 11 of 14 foul shots for the Sycamores (9-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) who were 30 of 47 (64 percent) from the line overall. Jordan Barnes added 16 points with eight rebounds and Clayton Hughes chipped in nine points.

The teams were tied 25-all at the break and Bradley inched ahead by six points early in the second half. Indiana State fought back with the help of a Williams 3-pointer and took the lead for good on a free throw by Emondre Rickman with 13:21 to play. Bradley kept pace until a Cooper Neese 3 made it 57-48 with 1:39 remaining and the Sycamores held on for the win.

Darrell Brown scored a season-high 32 points for the Braves (8-7, 0-2) and was the only Bradley player to hit double-figure scoring.