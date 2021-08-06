In a loaded White River Conference, South Vermillion is embracing being one of the teams to beat by their opponents.
South Vermillion ready to face all challengers in 2021.
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 12:07 AM
Related Content
- Wildcats are Embracing the Bullseye
- Bullseye not bothering Barr-Reeve volleyball
- Linton girls ready to handle bullseye at regional
- Shakamak embracing underdog role
- T.J. Collett named Mr. Wildcat
- Wildcat baseball has something to prove
- TH South embracing underdog role at regionals
- North Vermillion football embracing underdog role
- Shakamak Embracing the Underdog Role Ahead of the State Finals
Scroll for more content...