Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall high on Craig Porter

Former Terre Haute South star and VU graduate Craig Porter is making a quick adjustment with the Wichita State men's basketball program. The junior joined the Shockers this offseason and head coach Gregg Marshall has liked what he's seen so far from the Terre Haute native.
Former THS star making big impression with Shockers
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 10:35 PM
