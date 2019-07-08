White Sox pick up A.J. Reed

The Chicago White Sox picked up former Terre Haute South star A.J. Reed Monday off the waivers from the Houston Astros. The White Sox assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte. Reed struggled in limited time in the MLB. He appeared in 48 games with the Astros, hitting .153 with three homers. The lefty slugger has done very well in Triple-A, hitting 89 homers the last few seasons.
