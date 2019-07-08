Clear

White Sox pick up A.J. Reed

Former TH South star heading to White Sox organization

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Chicago White Sox picked up former Terre Haute South star A.J. Reed Monday off the waivers from the Houston Astros. The White Sox assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte. Reed struggled in limited time in the MLB. He appeared in 48 games with the Astros, hitting .153 with three homers. The lefty slugger has done very well in Triple-A, hitting 89 homers the last few seasons.

