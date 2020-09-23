Kyler Sullivan has turned into one of the better runners on the West Vigo Middle School cross country team. That's impressive when you consider he was born legally blind. The faster Kyler runs, the blurrier things become for him. Kyler runs his races without any guide and is able to finsh all of them.
Legally blind eighth grader running cross country
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 10:39 PM
Related Content
- West Vigo's Kyler Sullivan running a different path through life
- West Vigo softball beats Sullivan
- West Vigo wrestlers beat Sullivan
- West Vigo baseball wins at Sullivan
- West Vigo boys soccer shuts out Sullivan
- Sullivan volleyball wins at West Vigo
- West Vigo-Sullivan sectional football preview
- Sullivan volleyball wins at West Vigo
- West Vigo baseball run rules Linton
- West Vigo @ South Putnam
Scroll for more content...