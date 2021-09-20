West Vigo volleyball beats South Vermilllion in five games

The West Vigo volleyball team beat South Vermillion 3-2. The Lady Vikings won the fifth game 15-9.
Lady Vikings won at home
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 11:18 PM
