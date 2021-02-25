West Vigo stays hot, beats Fountain Central

Senior Gabe Newhouse had 18 points and 19 rebounds in West Vigo 51-41 win over Fountain Central.
Vikings win for seventh time in last eight games
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 11:41 PM
