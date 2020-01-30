West Vigo sixth graders show great sportsmanship in helping Marshall's Jayden Jones

On Monday the West Vigo sixth grade girls basketball team hosted Marshall. During the game Jayden Jones scored a bucket in the second quarter. Jones, who was born with down syndrome is playing basketball for the first time this season. In the fourth quarter of the game Jones entered again. She tried to score, but couldn't hit a shot this time.

Right after the final buzzer sounded the West Vigo players went to the Marshall team to get Jones. They took her back on the court to get another bucket. West Vigo showed great sportsmanship cheering her on until Jayden made a basket.