West Vigo senior Brandon Stroud honored by Wabash Valley Officials Assocation

West Vigo senior Brandon Stroud is one of the scholarship winners this year from the Wabash Valley Officials Association. Stroud played four years of football and track & field. He also wrestled and cheered. He had a 3.6 GPA. He'll be attending Purdue University in the fall.
Viking is a scholarship winner from the association
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 10:41 PM
