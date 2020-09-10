This Friday 3-0 West Vigo host 2-1 Northview. The Knights have won seven straight in this series. West Vigo hasn't beaten Northview since 2012.
Knights have won seven straight over the Vikings
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 10:42 PM
Related Content
- West Vigo football looking to end losing streak to Northview
- West Vigo football looking to end losing skid against Northview
- TH South baseball ends losing streak with win over Northview
- West Vigo boys edge Northview
- West Vigo baseball beats Northview
- Volleyball: West Vigo vs. Northview
- Soccer: Northview vs. West Vigo
- Plainfield snaps Northview's Winning Streak
- Northview loses at buzzer
- West Vigo and Northview boys soccer tie
Scroll for more content...