West Vigo football holds first workout since Coronavirus shut everything down

Monday marked the first day the IHSAA allowed high school athletes and teams to workout at school since the Coronavirus shut everything down in March. Sports 10 caught up with the West Vigo football team at their first workout.
IHSAA allowed high school teams/athletes to begin working out
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 10:39 PM
