West Vigo confident heading into sectionals with Newman on the mound

The West Vigo baseball team opens sectionals Monday with a huge game. The 3A fourth-ranked Vikings take on number two Edgewood. West Vigo will send Evan Newman to the mound, he's given up just five runs over his last 51 innings.
