West Vigo confident heading into sectionals with Newman on the mound

Vikings senior 7-2 this year

Posted: May. 22, 2019 11:54 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The West Vigo baseball team opens sectionals Monday with a huge game. The 3A fourth-ranked Vikings take on number two Edgewood. West Vigo will send Evan Newman to the mound, he's given up just five runs over his last 51 innings.

