The West Vigo boys soccer team beat Edgewood 3-0 to win their first outright WIC title since 2003.
Vikings win first outright WIC Championship since 2003
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 11:15 PM
Related Content
- West Vigo boys soccer wins WIC Title
- Edgewood wins WIC Baseball title
- West Vigo softball earns WIC road win
- Northview soccer sweeps WIC
- West Vigo boys soccer wins sectional semifinal
- West Vigo improves to 3-0 win WIC win
- Northview softball wins WIC game at West Vigo
- Sullivan baseball wins WIC West Divsion
- West Vigo boys soccer shuts out Sullivan
- West Vigo and Northview boys soccer tie
Scroll for more content...