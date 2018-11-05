After entering last year with a young ballclub the West Vigo boys basketball team returns a majority of their core group that finish the season strong last year and advance to the sectional final.
Related Content
- West Vigo boys basketball preview
- TH South boys basketball preview
- TH North boys basketball preview
- Greencastle boys stifle West Vigo
- West Vigo boys edge Northview
- North Central-West Vigo football preview
- West Vigo-Sullivan sectional football preview
- Casey-Westfield/Marshall boys basketball preview
- TH South girls basketball beats West Vigo
- West Vigo boys win at Riverton Parke
Scroll for more content...