Gabe Newhouse had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help West Vigo beat Terre Haute South 77-74 in overtime.
Vikings won in OT
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 10:14 AM
Related Content
- West Vigo beats TH South for first time since 2009
- TH South beats West Vigo
- TH South beats West Vigo
- South Putnam beats West Vigo
- West Vigo beats South Vermillion
- West Vigo beats Cloverdale
- TH South girls basketball beats West Vigo
- South Vermillion girls beat West Vigo
- South Vermillion boys beat West VIgo
- TH South volleyball beats West Vigo
Scroll for more content...