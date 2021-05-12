West Vigo baseball comfortable with spotlight on them

The West Vigo baseball team has spent the season as one of the top teams in 3A. Their currently ranked sixth in the state and have been as high as second this season. For this successful program, dealing with the spotlight is nothing new for them.
Vikings ranked 6th in 3A
Posted: May 12, 2021 11:19 PM
