West Vigo baseball clinches share of WIC

In a battle between two ranked high school baseball teams, it was 3A fifth-ranked West Vigo beating number eight Northview 3-2. The win clinches at least a share of the WIC title for the Vikings.
Vikings knock off Northview
Posted: May 18, 2021 11:19 PM
