Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
West Vigo baseball beats Robinson
Vikings top the Maroons
Posted: May. 3, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Evan Newman had two RBI in West Vigo 4-1 win over Robinson.
Related Content
West Vigo baseball beats Robinson
THN baseball beats West Vigo
West Vigo baseball beats Greencastle
West Vigo baseball beats Northview
South Knox beats Robinson
Robinson beats Owen Valley
West Vigo baseball red hot
West Vigo beats Clay City
TH South beats West Vigo
TH South beats West Vigo
Scroll for more content...
Article Comments
Terre Haute
Overcast
58°
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
58°
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
56°
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
58°
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
54°
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
58°
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
58°
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Cloudy, with Rain Toward Morning
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Honey Creek Mall under new ownership, sells for $14.6 million
Toddler drowns when mother drives onto flooded Indiana road
Crime Stoppers: The case of the antique store burglary
New life for the old YMCA
Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business
During a short chase, police say a man a detonated shotgun shell with a pair of pliers
School seeing success after opening sensory room for students with special needs
Charges for Illinois pre-school employees accused of forcing naked kids into closet
Police seach for suspect in stolen credit card investigation
Terre Haute man is one of the top 200 people in the world to compete in CrossFit challenge
Latest Video
Friday Late Forecast
Local kids learn Jiu-Jitsu in anti-bullying program
Bloomfield Pool set to host duck derby
Fandom First Friday
Local first responders learn about farming emergencies
THS Baseball wins
Clabber Girl sign complete after restoration
'We just want to bring people to Terre Haute...' people are hoping the mall's new owner brings new l
THS Baseball
West Vigo baseball
In Case You Missed It
Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts
Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says
Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017
Police investigating attempted child abduction
Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois
Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted
Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk
Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says