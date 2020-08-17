West Vigo adds Purdue Polytechnic for football opener

After having their scrimmage and week one contest cancelled the West Vigo football team finally found an opponent to play. The Vikings will kickoff their season this Friday at home against Purdue Polytechnic.
Vikings will be at home week one
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 10:38 PM
