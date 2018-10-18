Clear

West Vigo-Sullivan sectional football preview

Vikings and Arrows open sectional against each other

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:13 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

This Friday Sullivan travels to West Vigo in the sectional opener for both teams. The Arrows and Vikings collided two weeks ago, Sullivan avoided the upset. Winning 27-24 at West Vigo.

