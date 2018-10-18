This Friday Sullivan travels to West Vigo in the sectional opener for both teams. The Arrows and Vikings collided two weeks ago, Sullivan avoided the upset. Winning 27-24 at West Vigo.
Related Content
- West Vigo-Sullivan sectional football preview
- Northview-Sullivan football preview
- North Central-West Vigo football preview
- Sullivan volleyball wins at West Vigo
- West Vigo baseball wins at Sullivan
- West Vigo boys soccer shuts out Sullivan
- West Vigo wins baseball sectional title
- West Vigo falls in sectional title game
- West Vigo boys soccer wins sectional semifinal
- West Vigo-North Vermillion football scrimmage
Scroll for more content...