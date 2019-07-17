Clear

Wes Kirk honored by USTA

Kirk received 2019 Cap Leighton Award

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Wes Kirk Wednesday received the 2019 Cap Leighton Award from the United States Tennis Association. This honor recognizes a professional who contirbutes to tennis in his or her community beyond his or her livelihood. 

