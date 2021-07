Rob Weissheier has signed a deal to join the Windy City Thunderbolts in the Frontier League.

Weissheier leaves the Rex with 12 Homer Runs, best in the Prospect League, a .408 batting average, second best in the Prospect League, and 29 RBI's, top ten in the Prospect League.

Weissheier is the second Rex player to sign with the Frontier League this season.