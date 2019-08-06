Wayne Newton Post 346 ready for Great Lakes Regional

Wayne Newton Post 346 opens play Wednesday in the Great Lakes Regional at Eastern Illinois University. Post 346 takes on the host Charleston in their opener. This years Post 346 team is trying to become just the second in program history to qualify for the American Legion Baseball World Series.
