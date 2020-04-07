Clear

Wayne Newton Post 346 2020 season cancelled

Coronavirus cancels baseball season

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 10:36 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Legion baseball announced Tuesday they cancelled the 2020 American Legion World Series and its eight national tourney's. With the decision Wayne Newton Post 346 cancelled their 2020 summer schedule. The team based out of Terre Haute is the defending two-time state champs.

