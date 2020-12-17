Washington pounds Forest Parke

In a battle between two ranked high school girls basketball teams it was 3A, number eight Washington winning 62-37 over 2A, ninth-ranked Forest Park.
Lady Hatchets move to 4-0
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 11:42 PM
