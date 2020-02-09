The Washington girls basketball team beat Sullivan 61-30 to win their first sectional championship since 2004.
Related Content
- Washington girls win first basketball sectional title since 2004
- Washington wins baseball sectional title
- Rockville wins girls basketball sectional title since 1981
- North Central wins back to back girls basketball sectional titles
- Loogootee wins first girls basketball sectional title in 15 years
- Vincennes Rivet girls win another sectional title
- Bloomfield girls basketball wins third straight sectional
- Washington wins baseball sectional opener
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- Valley wrestlers win sectional titles
Scroll for more content...