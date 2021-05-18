Washington girls tennis ready for another state tourney run

In 2019 the Washington girls tennis team advanced to state for the first time in program history.The Lady Hatchets return several players from that team and are 19-0 this season.
Lady Hatchets 19-0 this season
Posted: May 18, 2021 11:19 PM
