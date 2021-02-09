Washington girls ready for tough regional

Saturday the Washington girls basketball team will be trying to win their first regional title since 1997. The Lady Hatchets will be playing in the toughest 3A regional in the state. The fifth-ranked Lady Hatchets take on Rushville. While number one Silver Creek faced fourth-ranked Evansville Memorial.
Lady Hatchets play in toughest 3A regional in the state
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 11:04 PM
