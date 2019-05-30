This Friday the Washington girls tennis team will make their very first appearance in the state finals when they take on Center Grove. The 20-1 Lady Hatchets last Saturday won their first ever semi-state championship to advance on to state.
Related Content
- Washington girls ready for first tennis state finals appearance
- THS girls tennis ready for deep state tourney run
- TH South girls tennis eyeing state finals run
- THS girls tennis beats THN
- Newton volleyball ready for State Finals
- TH South girls tennis beats TH North
- South tennis falls at semi-state
- South tennis sweeps invitational
- Grace Waggoner ready for another golf state finals run
- TH South girls tennis wins fourth straight sectional title
Scroll for more content...