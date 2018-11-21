The Washington girls basketball team stayed perfect on the season and handed Vincennes Lincoln their first loss of the season with a 48-45 overtime win.
Related Content
- Washington girls beat Vincennes Lincoln in OT
- Washington stuns Vincennes Lincoln
- Vincennes Lincoln boys beat Northview
- Vincennes Rivet beats Washington Catholic
- Princeton @ VIncennes Lincoln
- Vincennes Lincoln beats Princeton in overtime
- TH South softball beat Vincennes Lincoln
- Vincennes Lincoln softball beats Barr-Reeve
- Vincennes Lincoln girls fall on the road
- Vincennes Lincoln girls win third straight sectional
Scroll for more content...