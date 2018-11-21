Clear

Washington girls beat Vincennes Lincoln in OT

Battle of unbeaten goes to Lady Hatchets

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 11:47 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Washington girls basketball team stayed perfect on the season and handed Vincennes Lincoln their first loss of the season with a 48-45 overtime win.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Partly Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Fireplace Safety

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters dinner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth