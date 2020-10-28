The Washington football team Friday plays at Edgewood in a 3A sectional semifinal. The Hatchets last week picked up their first sectional win since 2016. Their four wins this season are the most since 2017.
Hatchets experiences best season since 2017
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 6:58 PM
Related Content
- Washington football looking to conitnue turnaround with another sectional win
- Washington wins baseball sectional opener
- Washington wins baseball sectional title
- Washington wins, Sullivan falls in sectional opener
- Washington wins sectional opener over Vincennes Lincoln
- Football sectional draw announced
- Washington girls win first basketball sectional title since 2004
- Northview wins sectional opener
- Bloomfield wins sectionals
- Northview wins golf sectional
Scroll for more content...